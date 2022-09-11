Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $10.68 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 3.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.