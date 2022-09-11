Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

