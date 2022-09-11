Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

