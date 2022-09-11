Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

EFX opened at $197.16 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

