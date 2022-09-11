Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.71 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $249.71 million and $26.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00160150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 434,792,668 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.