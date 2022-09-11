H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

