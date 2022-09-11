HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £104.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 530.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

