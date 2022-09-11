Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

