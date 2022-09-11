Humaniq Tops One Day Volume of $23,575.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Humaniq has a market cap of $776,305.84 and approximately $23,575.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

