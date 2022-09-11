HUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $545,264.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $160.34 million and $545,264.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

