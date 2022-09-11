Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 29th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Hydro One Stock Performance
TSE:H opened at C$35.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.