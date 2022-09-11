IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.66. The stock had a trading volume of 308,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,733. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

