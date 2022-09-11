IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITOT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.