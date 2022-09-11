IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.58. 1,931,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

