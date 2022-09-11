IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,302,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

