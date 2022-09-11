IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

