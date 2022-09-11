IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,982,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 331,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

