IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,349,000 after purchasing an additional 858,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,364,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 313,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

