IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

