Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Stock Holdings Cut by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,010 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,085 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $14,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,475 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $4,159,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACQR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

