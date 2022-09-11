Inherent Group LP Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inherent Group LP cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.1% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,124,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $299.54. 383,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.34 and its 200-day moving average is $302.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

