Inherent Group LP Sells 143,196 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Inherent Group LP decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,196 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,009. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

