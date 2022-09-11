Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 91,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

