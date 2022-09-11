Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
IDN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.