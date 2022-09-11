Internxt Price Tops $1.09 (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Internxt has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $190,991.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com.

Buying and Selling Internxt

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet.The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data.”

