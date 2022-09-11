Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

