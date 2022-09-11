Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $307.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

