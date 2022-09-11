Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

