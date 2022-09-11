ION Reaches Market Cap of $162,224.97 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 179.4% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $162,224.97 and $50.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000074 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007392 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,793,534 coins and its circulating supply is 13,893,534 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

