IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Decreased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.58% of IQVIA worth $254,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQV traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.17. The stock had a trading volume of 623,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.