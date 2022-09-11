Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.14 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. H&R Block makes up about 2.6% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of H&R Block as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in H&R Block by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in H&R Block by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H&R Block by 440.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in H&R Block by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 478,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 423,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,838. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.