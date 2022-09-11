iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,006 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allstate Corp owned 2.02% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after buying an additional 1,861,407 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,898,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 653,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,823. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

