iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,006 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

