iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Boosted by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. 29,526,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,641,496. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

