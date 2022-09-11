iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

