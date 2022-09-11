iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. 4,188,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

