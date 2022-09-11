iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.41. The stock had a trading volume of 923,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

