iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

