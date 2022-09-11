iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

