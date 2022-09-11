iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $54,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

