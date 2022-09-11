Jarvis+ One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,280.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $183,954.65 and $76,280.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
JAR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
