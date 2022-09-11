JAT Capital Mgmt LP Acquires New Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 3.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 0.74% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,200. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.