JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys Shares of 7,484 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,712,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

