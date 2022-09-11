JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $20.56 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,834 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for 6.2% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 118,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 127.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

IGT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.