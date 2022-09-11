JAT Capital Mgmt LP Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 301.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,266,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255,266 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.1% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 246,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,105 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 13,929,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

