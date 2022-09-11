JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 1.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,148. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.