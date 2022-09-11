JAT Capital Mgmt LP Sells 106,645 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP trimmed its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,645 shares during the quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of APP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,141. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
