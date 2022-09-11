Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 775 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The firm has a market cap of £673.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,322.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 904.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

