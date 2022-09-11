Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $23.82. 3,573,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,495. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027,325 shares of company stock worth $24,175,402 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.