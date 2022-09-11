JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.